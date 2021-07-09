IP Hires: McKool Smith, Barnes & Thornburg, Orrick

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- McKool Smith, Barnes & Thornburg and Orrick were among the latest firms to bolster their intellectual property teams, while Irell & Manella has launched a new office in Washington, D.C., that will be headed by former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Irell & Manella Andrei Iancu California-based Irell & Manella LLP is launching a Washington, D.C., office in the fall with a trio of veterans of the USPTO, as it looks to bolster its strength in intellectual property, the firm said Wednesday. Andrei Iancu, who rejoined the firm's...

