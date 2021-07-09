Calif. Senate OKs Bill To Insure Farmers Against Wildfire Risks

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- California farmers facing increasing wildfire risks could benefit from more affordable insurance rates after state lawmakers approved a bill to include them in the California FAIR plan, an insurance pool that seeks to provide last-resort coverage. Senate Bill 11, which passed the state Senate on Thursday, would amend the plan to remove a longstanding exemption that prevented farmers considered too high-risk for traditional insurance plans from seeking coverage under the Fair Access to Insurance Requirements, or FAIR, plan. The bill was approved with overwhelming bipartisan support in the California state Legislature, and supporters of the legislation expect that Gov. Gavin Newsom...

