5th Circ. Revives Atty's Malice Suit Against Jeweler

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday revived an Illinois attorney's contention that a Dallas jeweler and his company engaged in malicious prosecution against him, reversing a Texas federal court's determination that the lawyer was barred from raising the claim because he had failed to do so in a previous case. The three-judge appellate panel held that because Mark Hammervold could not have raised allegations of abuse of process or malicious prosecution when he asked for attorney fees after judgment was entered in a previous case, he could pursue the claims in a new case, according to Friday's opinion. While the Eastern District...

