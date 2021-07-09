USADA Pans Cannabis Rules, But Says Hands Are Tied

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said Friday that it agrees that rules concerning international athletes' marijuana use "must change," but that it lacks the authority to make those changes in the wake of sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson's suspension, according to a letter responding to criticism from members of Congress. The sports regulator said that the anti-doping rules are legislated by the World Anti-Doping Agency based on the consensus of 650 sports organizations and "virtually all" governments worldwide, and the USADA "does not have a direct vote on the anti-doping rules." Still, as a code signatory, it's required to enforce them, the agency said....

