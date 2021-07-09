Booze v. Bud: Cointreau Says Weed Co. Infringed Liqueur TM

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Cointreau Corp. lobbed a trademark infringement suit in New York federal court Friday in a bid to prevent cannabis company Canopy Growth from selling its CBD-infused sparkling water drink "Quatreau," claiming Canopy is infringing Cointreau's brand by selling the similarly named beverage. Cointreau, widely known for its orange liqueur, accuses Canopy of intentionally adopting a similar name for its sparkling water drink so the cannabis company could benefit from Cointreau's reputation. The pronunciation of Canopy's sparkling water beverage is "Kwa-tro" versus Cointreau's "Kwan-tro." Cointreau pointed out that Canopy adopted the French suffix "eau," noting in its complaint that the three-vowel ending is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS