3rd Circ. Tosses Appeal From $1.5M Pa. Investment Fraudster

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania man who pled guilty to defrauding investors out of nearly $1.5 million has waived his right to appeal his 17-year sentence because that prison term fell within federal guidelines, a Third Circuit panel ruled. James E. Hocker knowingly gave up his right to appeal the sentence when he pled guilty in 2018 and signed a waiver that he couldn't contest his sentence if it fell within the federal guidelines, the unanimous appeals court said Friday in rejecting Hocker's pro se appeal. Though Hocker argued in his appeal that he had initially been given sentence estimates of 72 to 97...

