ACLU Wins Fight Over Tenn.'s Bathroom Sign Law, For Now

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge has preliminarily blocked a state law requiring businesses to post "warning" signs outside their bathrooms if they let transgender people use them, handing a win to the American Civil Liberties Union in its challenge to the law's constitutionality. U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger on Friday granted a motion for preliminary injunction filed by the ACLU in a suit brought on behalf of business owners Robert Bernstein and Kye Sayers, ordering Tennessee's fire marshal, director of codes enforcement and two district attorneys general to take no actions to enforce House Bill 1182, which went into effect July...

