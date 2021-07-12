Insurer Seeks To Avoid Atty's Wire Fraud Entanglement

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- An insurer told a Washington federal court that it doesn't want to defend a Seattle lawyer entangled in wire fraud allegations after he transferred more than $1 million to a foreign bank account on behalf of a fake IT client. In its suit filed Friday, Montana-based ALPS Property & Casualty Insurance Co. said it shouldn't have to cover attorney Tim Billick's defense and indemnity request. ALPS said its policy doesn't cover claims arising from dishonest or criminal behavior or arising from negligent supervision or wrongful disbursement of funds controlled at any time by the policyholder. "There is an actual and justiciable...

