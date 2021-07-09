PHH Mortgage Reaches Deal In Inspection Cost Markup Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 5:26 PM EDT) -- PHH Mortgage Corp. told a Florida federal court Friday that it has settled a potential class suit accusing the company of improperly charging mortgage holders markups on its costs for third-party property inspections for defaulted loans. PHH and lead plaintiff Kirk Culver told the court they had reached a settlement of Culver's claims on an individual basis and are finalizing and executing the settlement and dismissal documents. Details of the settlement are confidential, according to Culver's attorney Zachary Ludens of Zebersky Payne Shaw Lewenz LLP, who said the deal means the end of the class claims with regard to this class...

