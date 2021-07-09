Planet Hollywood's 'Artful' COVID Suit Still Flops, Zurich Says

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. told a Florida federal court Friday that Planet Hollywood's lawsuit seeking coverage for its pandemic-related losses may be an "artful" pleading, but its arguments that COVID-19 causes actual damage or loss to properties have already been soundly rejected by the state's courts and should be dismissed. The complaint contains "lengthy discussions" on COVID-19 studies that are not relevant to the virus causing actual damage to property — rather than just to humans — that is required under Florida and 11th Circuit law, Zurich said in its motion to dismiss the restaurant chain's lawsuit. "By now, dozens of courts applying...

