Gov't Can't Ditch Akebia's Suit Over Kidney Drug Coverage

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge refused Friday to toss Akebia Therapeutics Inc.'s lawsuit challenging the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' exclusion of its kidney disease drug under Medicare Part D for certain uses, finding the exclusion constitutes a final agency action that can be challenged in court. In a 23-page order, U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs concluded that the district court has the jurisdictional authority to review Akebia's Administrative Procedure Act claims and that Akebia plausibly alleged a final agency action subject to APA review, given that the government has provided "no signs" indicating it would change its stance on...

