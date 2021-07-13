5th Circ. Urged To Revisit Oil & Gas Firm Arbitration Ruling

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit ignored established precedent in a suit over whether an energy dispute should be sent to arbitration, a Houston consulting firm claims, when the panel dismissed a lower court's findings of fact as "conclusory assertions" that were owed no deference. International Energy Ventures Management LLC argued in a Friday petition for en banc rehearing of the circuit court's decision that it applied the wrong standard of review when it overturned U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes' order that the company's dispute with United Energy Group Ltd. be sent to arbitration. The effect of the panel's precedential opinion has been...

