Wells Fargo Accused Of Enabling 'Free Trial' Marketing Scams

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo's past problematic sales practices led the bank to play a supporting role in two "free trial" marketing scams that pulled in $200 million from consumers before being shuttered by the Federal Trade Commission, according to a pair of new California federal court lawsuits.

In parallel complaints filed on Thursday, Wells Fargo & Co. and Wells Fargo Bank NA are accused of providing "substantial, knowing assistance" to the schemes, which were the subject of since-settled FTC cases brought in 2018 against Triangle Media Corp. and Apex Capital Group LLC.

This assistance is alleged to have involved the opening of more...

