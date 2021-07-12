Crunch Says Insurers 'Duplicitous' In Nixing Virus Coverage

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Crunch Fitness asked a Colorado federal court to find that Nova Casualty Co. cannot use a virus exclusion to get out of paying COVID-19 losses because insurers misrepresented how the exclusion limits coverage for disease-related claims, according to a new complaint. The fitness giant alleged in its lawsuit that 35 franchisees were improperly denied coverage under their policy from The Hanover Insurance Group subsidiary for multiple reasons, including the insurer's virus exclusion, according to its suit filed on Friday. Crunch Fitness said its franchisees didn't claim COVID-19 caused contamination at their facilities, as required to trigger the exclusion, and even if...

