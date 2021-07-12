Tribal COVID Fund Distribution Was Fair, Feds Argue

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The federal government has defended its supplemental pandemic relief payouts to Native American tribes this year, saying it corrected flaws in the original allocation of resources outlined in D.C. Circuit court findings and directed the remainder of the money to those who need it the most. In a brief filed July 9, government lawyers told U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta that the complaints by three tribes claiming they were shortchanged in 2020 are now moot. The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida moved for summary judgment earlier this month, citing "gross, unjust disparities" in...

