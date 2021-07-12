Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tribal COVID Fund Distribution Was Fair, Feds Argue

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The federal government has defended its supplemental pandemic relief payouts to Native American tribes this year, saying it corrected flaws in the original allocation of resources outlined in D.C. Circuit court findings and directed the remainder of the money to those who need it the most.

In a brief filed July 9, government lawyers told U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta that the complaints by three tribes claiming they were shortchanged in 2020 are now moot.

The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida moved for summary judgment earlier this month, citing "gross, unjust disparities" in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!