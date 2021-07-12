Nursing Home Co. Wins Partial Redo Of $6M Race Bias Verdict

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court agreed with a jury Monday that a Black former nursing home executive was illegally fired after her manager allegedly made racist comments, but said the $4.1 million punitive-damages slice of the $6 million verdict must be retried because jurors didn't have adequate financial information about the company. The two-judge panel upheld a Bergen County jury's October 2019 finding that nursing home chain Care One Management LLC violated the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination when it fired vice president Rebecca McCarthy the day after a new supervisor allegedly said she didn't "want a Black person walking around...

