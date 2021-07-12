Tech Co. Blasted For Violating Protective Order In IP Dispute

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Monday slammed caller-authentication company TrustID Inc. for repeatedly violating a protective order by its handling of rival Next Caller Inc.'s source code, saying that TrustID's actions "threaten the credibility of the court" to maintain confidentiality. In a six-page order, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika said that TrustID must return all copies of Next Caller's source code, and is further blocked from using that code at a trial starting this week as part of the companies' patent battle over anti-spoofing technology. Judge Noreika said TrustID violated a 2018 stipulated protective order regarding access to Next Caller's code...

