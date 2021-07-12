Universal Health Brass Sued For Stock Gains Amid Pandemic

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A Universal Health Services Inc. investor has filed a derivative lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court accusing company officers, including a prominent attorney, of taking advantage of a pandemic-related drop in the company's stock price to unjustly enrich themselves through certain stock options. In a suit made public on Friday, stockholder Robin Knight asserts that executives and directors of the Pennsylvania-based hospital and health care services company benefited from the granting of certain stock options that "were grossly unfair to the company and its stockholders." "The controllers and other company insiders took advantage of the temporary drop in the company's stock price...

