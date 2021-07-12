UK Pub Operator Young's Sells 56 Properties For £53M

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- U.K. pub operator Young & Co.'s Brewery has reached a deal to sell 56 of its properties to Punch Pubs & Co. for £53 million ($73.6 million), the company announced on Monday. Young & Co. PLC, which is known as Young's, said Monday it's selling 56 pubs from a portfolio of 63, and said the sale is part of a broader strategy to shift more of the company's focus to the hotel sector. The company did not name which pubs it's selling nor which properties it's retaining ownership in. "Young's sole focus will now be on operating well-invested and premium managed...

