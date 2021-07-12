$34M Deal In Edward Jones Race Bias Suit Gets Final OK

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday granted final approval to a $34 million deal that resolves a race discrimination class action brought by Black financial advisers of Edward D. Jones & Co. against the investing giant. U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood said during a remote hearing Monday morning that it was a "good faith, hard-fought" settlement and praised both sides for resolving the case, noting that employment discrimination cases bring "unique challenges that may not be found in other types of class action lawsuits." Suzanne E. Bish of Stowell & Friedman Ltd., one of the attorneys representing the advisers, told the...

