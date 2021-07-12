Dentists' Virus Coverage Suit Misreads Policy, 11th Circ. Told

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Cincinnati Insurance Co. pushed back on a Georgia dental practice's Eleventh Circuit appeal of its pandemic coverage suit, saying the clinic misinterpreted its policy and failed to show physical loss or damage to its property required for coverage. The insurer Friday pointed to a number of cases in Georgia and the Eleventh Circuit to support its argument that a district court properly found that Gilreath Family & Cosmetic Dentistry needed to claim physical alteration to its property. The dental practice had argued that the lower court misinterpreted the meaning of physical loss in its policy. But Cincinnati said that restrictions Gilreath...

