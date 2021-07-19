5 Steps For Legal Teams To Mitigate Industrial Cyber Risk

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Recent events have left no doubt: Cyberattacks present a substantial threat to critical infrastructure and other industrial systems. Companies operating in the energy, chemicals, transportation, manufacturing, infrastructure and other relevant sectors should understand and respond to these threats. Indeed, numerous reports have described sophisticated nation-state actors' efforts to compromise electric grids, as well as destructive attacks on industrial systems around the world. An attack on a Florida municipality's water system, for example, highlighted how attacks can lead to physical injury or environmental impacts. Likewise, the recent pipeline shutdown showed how cyberattacks on critical infrastructure could have substantial ripple effects across the...

