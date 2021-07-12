Feds Fight States' Bid For Evidence From Sheriffs' ICE Suit

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The federal government countered Texas and Louisiana's attempt to include evidence in their suit over immigration policy from another suit launched by sheriffs and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, saying the record is closed. Both the law enforcement officials and the states are currently involved in litigation against the U.S. government over a Feb. 18 memorandum that narrowed ICE's focus relative to the Trump administration's broad "zero-tolerance" approach to immigration enforcement, a move they say has allowed noncitizen criminals to stay in the U.S. and continue breaking the law. But the U.S. said Friday that not only are the claims...

