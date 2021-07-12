Ind. Appeals Court Says Ice Rink Isn't Liable For Hockey Jab

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- An Indiana appellate court has ejected an amateur hockey player's lawsuit against a sports arena over injuries he sustained from a punch by an opponent during a match, ruling that while "aggression" is common in the game, the facility had no duty to protect him from an unforeseeable "criminal" attack. A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals of Indiana on Friday affirmed a lower courts' decision to award summary judgment to Midwest Training and Ice Center Inc., in Dyer, Indiana. The judges said the venue had no way of knowing that Nicholas Wedster, a defensive player on the "Your Mom"...

