Nutter Adds Partner To Bolster Comp, Benefits Practices

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Boston-based Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP has added a partner to its tax department who has decades of experience in employee benefits law in private practice and at the corporate level, the firm announced Monday. Tracy A. Vitols joined Nutter this week after having spent the past two and a half years working with global advisory firm Willis Towers Watson as its senior director of benefits advisory compliance. After spending a few years in the corporate world, Vitols told Law360 Tuesday she chose to return to private practice because she missed the work, adding that she chose to join Nutter after having positive experiences collaborating with...

