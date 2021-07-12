Daiichi Sankyo Unit Says Rival Infringed IP As Trial Opens

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (July 12, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a Daiichi Sankyo subsidiary told a California federal jury during trial openings on Monday that Novartis owes royalties for selling drugs that allegedly infringe its billion-dollar skin cancer treatment patents, while Novartis' attorney countered that his client should pay nothing because the patents weren't infringed and are invalid anyway. During the first day of trial in Oakland, California, Plexxikon's counsel, Daralyn Durie of Durie Tangri LLP, told an eight-member jury that Novartis' drug Tafinlar infringes Plexxikon's two patents that cover its rival cancer treatment drug Zelboraf. Durie said Plexxikon's patented cell technology works like a key so that its...

