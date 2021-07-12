Pa. Amusement Parks Can't Nix Mask Mandate Challenge

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has refused a bid by the operator of three Pittsburgh-area amusement parks to toss a lawsuit claiming its mandatory mask policies related to COVID-19 violate the Americans with Disabilities Act, ruling that the operator's arguments can wait until later in the proceedings. Senior U.S. District Judge David Stewart Cercone's one-page order on Monday denied without prejudice Palace Entertainment's motion to dismiss the suit brought by the families of several children with disabilities, saying the operator can raise its issues at the summary judgment phase of the litigation and now has 21 days to answer the families' complaint....

