Ill. Students Say Testing Biz Can't Ditch Privacy Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of students has told an Illinois federal judge that an online testing company can't rely on an "unconscionable" Washington choice of law provision in its terms of use to avoid allegations that it violated Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law. Lead plaintiff Cheng Wu, a recent graduate of the Illinois Institute of Technology, said in an opposition motion Friday that he had no choice but to agree to the student terms of use before using Respondus Monitor, a remote proctoring tool that scans, collects and uses test-takers' facial geometry and other biometric identifiers while they're taking an exam on...

