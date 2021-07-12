Venable Adds 5 Intellectual Property Partners From Dentons

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Venable LLP has brought on a five-person team of former Dentons partners to its intellectual property department, the firm announced Monday. The team — consisting of Timothy J. Carroll, Steven M. Lubezny, Manny J. Caixeiro, Laura Wytsma and Elizabeth M. Manno — have joined as partners at Venable's offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., according to the firm. "Venable takes pride in investing in its attorneys and offers a true partnership, which is what our team is looking for," Carroll said in a statement. "The firm has exceptional IP litigation talent and industry experience over many geographic regions, which...

