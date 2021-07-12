Franchisee Says Jimmy John's Trying To Shut It Out Of Market

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A longtime Jimmy John's franchisee in Illinois has filed a lawsuit asking a state court judge to block the "freaky fast" food chain from using allegedly unreasonable and overbroad franchise agreement language to effectively shut it out of the sandwich business. Franchise owner C&C Resources Inc. and managing owner Carl Dissette alleged Thursday that Jimmy John's gave them unlawfully untimely notice that it didn't intend to renew their franchise agreement for their shop located near Loyola University in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood as part of an illegal attempt to push Dissette to sell the company's top Chicago franchise group to "a...

