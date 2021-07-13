Judge Says Discovery Needed In Construction Defect Suits

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge said NGM Insurance Co. breached defense duty to a real estate development company over a Nevada construction defect suit, but said he could not determine whether the carrier unreasonably delayed defense over 16 similar underlying suits filed in Arizona. U.S. District Judge Michael Thomas Liburdi said Friday that it's too early for him to decide whether NGM failed to provide immediate defense to Pulte Development Corp. and its affiliates over property damage and faulty workmanship suits brought by homeowners in Arizona. According to court records, Pulte hired subcontractors to build homes in Arizona and Nevada. The subcontractors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS