Claims Court OKs Narrow Navy Correction On $430M Contract

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge has denied two protests over the scope of corrective action on a $430 million Navy test site management contract, saying that despite some "quizzical" decisions during the procurement process, the proposed correction was rational. Although the Navy could have perhaps made the scope of its corrective action broader to avoid related litigation, it had acted within its discretion, Judge Marian Blank Horn ruled in a decision released on Sunday, denying protests by PAE Applied Technologies LLC and Joint Integrated Range Solutions LLC. "It appears that PAE and JIRS both seek a fuller and more complete...

