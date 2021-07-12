CIT Won't Hit Anchor Importers With Chinese Nails Tax

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce can't hit companies that import masonry anchors with tariffs based on a rule that governs steel nails coming in from China, the U.S. Court of International Trade declared Monday. In doing so, it finally sustained the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision on the matter that has been bumping back and forth between the department and the international trade court for years. This is the fourth time the CIT has considered the case, which deals with whether so-called strike pin anchors — which are used to fasten things to solid concrete — fall under an anti-dumping duty...

