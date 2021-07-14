Loeb & Loeb Swipes PTAB Pro From Womble Bond

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Loeb & Loeb LLP has hired the head of Womble Bond Dickinson's Patent Trial and Appeal Board practice, who has represented tech companies and others in more than 140 PTAB proceedings over the past decade, to steer the firm's own group before the board. The firm said Monday it had picked Brent Babcock up as a partner to helm the firm's work for clients who are facing proceedings in front of the PTAB, which he will direct from the firm's main office in Los Angeles. "They have not done a lot in the PTAB space, which is where I do a...

