Dog Food Co. Still Faces Fraud Claims In Trimmed Class Suit

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 10:18 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge tossed most of a proposed class action against pet food manufacturer Mars Petcare US Inc., but the company couldn't escape claims brought by dog owners that it violated the state's fraud statute when it sold dog food with the very ingredients it claimed to avoid. U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah on Monday eliminated many of the claims brought by the six dog owners and booted three of them off the suit. In its motion to dismiss, Mars argued that because Chicago resident John Bakopoulos and the others didn't actually say how much dog food that didn't...

