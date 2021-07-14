Former In-House Global IP Head Pivots To Smith Gambrell

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Smith Gambrell Russell LLP has added the former global head of an animal health biotech and pharmaceutical company, bringing to the Atlanta office a former scientist who developed a canine vaccine against Lyme disease. Judy de León Jarecki-Black joins as the firm's biotech and chemistry patent team leader and brings a variety of private and in-house experience as senior counsel, including managing Merial Ltd.'s patent procurement and patent litigation around the world for 15 years, according to the firm. "I've been leading a patent [team], both litigation and prosecution, for almost 20 years, so I understand what the corporate clients have to know, including...

