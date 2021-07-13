Wind Farm Says JPMorgan Error Negates $17M Of Storm Bill

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A Texas wind farm urged a federal court to rule in its favor and find that JPMorgan Chase overcharged it $17 million by not using a contractually mandated formula to balance out electricity prices during the February winter storm. On Monday, Buckthorn Wind Project LLC asked for judgment on the pleadings in its suit alleging that JPMorgan Chase Bank NA violated their financial hedging contract. The agreement allows the wind farm to navigate fluctuating electricity prices by settling up with the bank once a month, but Buckthorn said the bank miscalculated what was owed under the arrangement after the February winter...

