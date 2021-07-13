SEC Seeks $6.4M From Duo In Cannabis Investment Scheme

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission wants a self-styled movie producer and his business partner to pay nearly $6.4 million for allegedly defrauding investors out of $4.85 million in a would-be recreational cannabis business. In a motion filed on Monday, the SEC asked U.S. District Judge David O. Carter to enter final judgments against Bridgegate Pictures Corp. President Guy Scott Griffithe and Washington state resident Robert William Russell. The SEC told Judge Carter that Griffithe should pay about $5.2 million, comprising about $2.4 million in disgorgement and roughly $380,000 in prejudgment interest, with a civil penalty equal to the disgorgement sum....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS