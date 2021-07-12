Revived LaCroix Investor Class Action Fizzles Again

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge Monday tossed a proposed fraud class action brought against the maker of LaCroix sparkling water, saying the investor who brought the suit can't show he was injured by purportedly misleading sales metrics statements and that he is not an adequate class representative. U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore dismissed with prejudice shareholder Thomas Luczak's suit against National Beverage Corp., or NBC, marking the second dismissal of the suit after Judge Moore previously dismissed it in 2019. Judge Moore sided with the company and two executives who said Luczak did not actually suffer an injury because he sold...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS