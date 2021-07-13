Pharma Co. Asks 9th Circ. To Revive Opioid Coverage Dispute

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A California pharmaceutical company asked the Ninth Circuit to revive a directors and officers coverage dispute, saying its insurer misapplied a goods and products exclusion to avoid covering an investigation into the company's sales and marketing practices. San Diego-based Sentynl Therapeutics on Monday said the exclusion U.S. Specialty Insurance Co. used to deny $2.4 million in coverage for costs related to the investigation was limited in its scope to its products, not its sales practices. Under California law, Sentynl argued, exclusions that are subject to more than one interpretation should be construed narrowly against the insurer. The company is seeking coverage...

