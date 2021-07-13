Puerto Rico Tells High Court To Lift Cockfighting Ban

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The government of Puerto Rico has thrown its weight behind cockfighting advocates challenging the constitutionality of Congress' 2018 decision outlawing the activity in U.S. territories, telling the U.S. Supreme Court that federal lawmakers exceeded their authority under the Constitution's commerce clause. Puerto Rico urged the justices in an amicus brief Monday to take up the case, arguing the First Circuit, which affirmed the ban earlier this year, erroneously found that prohibitions on cockfighting on the island affect interstate commerce since the fights are commercial events. The commerce clause authorizes Congress to regulate commerce with foreign nations, across state lines and with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS