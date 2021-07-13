Ga. University Tells High Court To Reject Sportswear TM Row

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A Georgia university is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to turn away a petition by a sportswear company seeking to overturn a permanent ban on its use of trademarks belonging to the school. The Savannah College of Art and Design said in a response filed Monday that there are no conflicting rulings among circuits and no reason for the high court to take up Sportswear Inc.'s petition for the court to review the case, which blocked the clothing company from using the trademarked acronym "SCAD" and a depiction of a bee. The school says the court should let stand an Eleventh...

