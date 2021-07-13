Google Fined €500M By France In News Copyright Dispute

Law360, London (July 13, 2021, 11:56 AM BST) -- France's antitrust watchdog said on Tuesday that it has hit Google with a €500 million fine ($590 million) for breaching injunctions and unfairly negotiating with the country's news publishers in a copyright row. The tech giant has failed to hold talks in good faith with news publishers and press agencies to compensate them, the French competition authority has said. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) The French Competition Authority said it found that the tech giant has failed to hold talks in good faith with news publishers and press agencies to compensate them for content shared on its platform under European Union copyright law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS