Roche Invalidates Competitor's Insulin Pump IP In UK Suit

Law360, London (July 13, 2021, 6:54 PM BST) -- A judge handed a two-part win to Roche in an intellectual property dispute brought by a rival insulin pump maker, saying the pharmaceutical giant's device didn't infringe on Insulet's patent while invalidating the patent for being divulged by an earlier invention. Pat Treacy, sitting as a judge of the High Court, concluded Friday that Insulet's remote-controlled patch pump for the treatment of diabetes lacked an inventive step because the idea was disclosed in a 2000 patent application titled "PhiScience." The judge also found that Roche Diabetes Care's Accu-Chek Solo micropump system didn't copy Insulet's invention either directly or by being significantly...

