Senate Dems To Release Pot Legalization Bill On Wednesday

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Democrats in the U.S. Senate will release a discussion draft of their long-anticipated federal cannabis legalization bill at a Wednesday press conference at noon, sources with knowledge of the announcement's timing told Law360. The bill, titled the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, is authored by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore. Details of the draft were not immediately available on Tuesday. The lawmakers have been teasing the bill for months, indicating that the legislation will focus on restorative justice, expungement of convictions, community reinvestment and public health. The bill will join a slate of...

