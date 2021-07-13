Sherwin-Williams Needs Defense 'On Steroids' To Duck Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state court judge on Tuesday appeared skeptical of Sherwin-Williams' argument that the state environmental regulator's lawsuit seeking hefty fines over pollution stemming from shuttered manufacturing operations came decades too late, saying the paint powerhouse would have to prove "prejudice on steroids." On the first of a two-day dismissal motion hearing, Superior Court Judge Michael J. Kassel signaled his intent to deny the motion with respect to the company's argument that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's 2019 lawsuit was barred by the doctrine of laches, which protects parties from unduly delayed litigation. Sherwin-Williams Co. contends that the...

