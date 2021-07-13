Abortion Rights Advocates Sue To Overturn Texas 6-Week Ban

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Abortion provider Whole Woman's Health and several abortion rights advocates filed a federal lawsuit in Texas Tuesday challenging the constitutionality of the state's newest abortion law that would ban the procedure after six weeks and allow for private individuals to sue abortion providers. The groups are challenging S.B. 8, passed by lawmakers this term and set to take effect Sept. 1. The law is unique from other abortion laws that have been deemed unconstitutional in that it allows any member of the public to file suit to enforce the law, and purportedly bars governmental entities like an attorney general or prosecutor...

