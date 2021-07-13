Texas Justices Asked To Rope Atty Into $100M Bonus Dispute

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A former energy company chief financial officer who is being sued for allegedly wrongly taking a $100 million bonus after closing a $1.05 billion oil and gas deal has asked the Texas Supreme Court to allow him to name the company's attorney as a responsible third party. Paul Rudnicki, a former executive at Thompson Petroleum Corporation, appealed to the state's high court on Monday, arguing a trial court and the Fifth Court of Appeals should have let him designate attorney David Drumm — who represented Thompson in the so-called Red Bull transaction and negotiated the bonuses. Drumm, a partner with Carrington...

