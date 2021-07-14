Benefits Ruling Contradicts Intent Of ERISA, Disability Plans

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Court rulings on issues involving the Employee Retirement Income Security Act sometimes have surprising outcomes, and a June decision from the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts in the case of DeBold v. Liberty Life Assurance Co. of Boston[1] is a good example. The issue in the case involved the question of whether retirement benefits transferred directly into a rollover account could be offset against the plaintiff's ERISA-governed disability insurance benefits. Although the rollover was not considered receipt of the funds for tax purposes, the court upheld the insurer's finding that the funds Jami DeBold received reduced her disability payments....

