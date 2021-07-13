Fed. Circ. Partly Revives PlayStation IP Suit Against Sony

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday revived part of a patent suit Bot M8 LLC brought against Sony Corp. in a patent fight over PlayStation games, finding that a California federal judge wrongly determined the infringement allegations in two of five asserted patents were insufficient. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel remanded the case to the district court on U.S. Patents Nos. 7,664,988 and 8,112,670. The panel affirmed the district court's determination that Bot M8 failed to plausibly allege infringement of U.S. Patent Nos. 8,078,540 and 8,095,990. It also affirmed the district court's decision that one claim in U.S. Patent No. 7,338,363 is...

